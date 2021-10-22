Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 30.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,283 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Walmart by 31.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,316 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Walmart by 58.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 356,200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $48,383,000 after acquiring an additional 132,000 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in Walmart by 43.8% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,375 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 556.6% in the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 7,564 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 6,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp grew its position in Walmart by 19.6% in the first quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 3,441 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.88.

WMT stock traded up $2.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.12. The company had a trading volume of 215,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,107,442. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The company has a market cap of $415.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.97, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.70 and a 200 day moving average of $141.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 384,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.51, for a total value of $55,118,316.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total transaction of $1,390,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,202,416 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,662,315. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

