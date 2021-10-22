Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Has $3.03 Million Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,168 shares during the quarter. PPL comprises 1.2% of Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $3,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in PPL by 547.9% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in PPL during the second quarter worth $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in PPL by 44.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in PPL during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in PPL during the second quarter worth $43,000. 64.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PPL from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded PPL to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.58.

Shares of NYSE PPL traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.18. The company had a trading volume of 31,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,797,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.84. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $30.81. The firm has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 18.94% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 69.17%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

