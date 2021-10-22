Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,624 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for about 1.5% of Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,414,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,421,000 after buying an additional 735,828 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 21.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,410,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,086,000 after buying an additional 4,162,277 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 35.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,657,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,019,000 after buying an additional 4,896,247 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,103,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,788,000 after buying an additional 689,465 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.7% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 13,035,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,349,000 after buying an additional 468,558 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,559,691. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.19 and a 200-day moving average of $71.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.49 and a 12-month high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.15.

In related news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

