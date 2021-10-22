Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,532,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,859,000 after purchasing an additional 533,997 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 10,343,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,076,000 after purchasing an additional 55,746 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,081,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,110,000 after purchasing an additional 56,279 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,386,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,972,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,100 shares during the last quarter. 37.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Under Armour stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $18.00. The company had a trading volume of 98,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,496,262. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $22.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

