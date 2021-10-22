Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Price Target Increased to $53.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on XM. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.44.

Shares of Qualtrics International stock opened at $45.97 on Thursday. Qualtrics International has a 52-week low of $29.36 and a 52-week high of $57.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.91 and a 200 day moving average of $39.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. The company has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -71.83.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $271.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.18 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualtrics International news, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $83,081.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 5,442 shares of company stock worth $236,800 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth $91,766,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth $67,885,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 2,016.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,735,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,834 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth $45,050,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth $40,028,000. 19.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

