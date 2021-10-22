Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys New Shares in Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 51,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.08% of Trebia Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Trebia Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $185,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Trebia Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $2,475,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Trebia Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trebia Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Trebia Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $949,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TREB opened at $9.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.92. Trebia Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $11.99.

Trebia Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

