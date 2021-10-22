Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $488,000 Stock Position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lessened its position in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,516 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Kforce were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KFRC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kforce by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kforce by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kforce by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kforce by 6,056.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 10,478 shares in the last quarter. 83.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kforce stock opened at $65.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.32. Kforce Inc. has a one year low of $33.98 and a one year high of $69.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.23.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. Kforce had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $403.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Kforce’s payout ratio is presently 39.69%.

In other news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $233,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 15,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $964,710.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,808 shares of company stock valued at $4,722,285. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

About Kforce

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

