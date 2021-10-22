Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $503,000 Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Dynamic Software ETF alerts:

Shares of PSJ opened at $152.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.98. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a 52-week low of $122.09 and a 52-week high of $187.53.

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.