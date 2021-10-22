Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases Shares of 8,804 Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Redfin by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 809,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,878,000 after purchasing an additional 7,430 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Redfin by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Redfin by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,436,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,808,000 after purchasing an additional 536,058 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Redfin during the 1st quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Redfin by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 46,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares during the period. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total value of $141,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $1,662,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,583 shares of company stock valued at $6,361,517 in the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RDFN stock opened at $52.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Redfin Co. has a 52-week low of $37.31 and a 52-week high of $98.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.48 and a beta of 1.84.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $471.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.91 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. Equities analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on RDFN. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Redfin from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Redfin from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.93.

About Redfin

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

