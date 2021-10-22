Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.50-13.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.45-10.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.13 billion.Quest Diagnostics also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $13.500-$13.900 EPS.

DGX stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.40. The stock had a trading volume of 21,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,644. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Quest Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $113.36 and a 52 week high of $160.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.00.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 22.18%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DGX. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $160.30.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total transaction of $1,337,278.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,178 shares in the company, valued at $59,753,954.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total value of $1,702,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,503 shares of company stock worth $7,630,451. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.