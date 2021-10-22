Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quest Resource Holding Corporation is an environmental consulting and management company. It offers programs for recycling motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, grease and cooking oil, expired food products, glass, cardboards, paper, metals, plastic oil bottles, hazardous materials, high density polyethylene plastics, organics, construction debris, batteries, mercury, lights, regulated medical waste, electronics, parts cleaners, used absorbents and solid waste; industrial cleaning services; landfill diversion services; equipment and installation services; environmental certification services and sustainability programs. The company serves fleet, manufacturing, hospital, retailer and commercial property industries as well as universities. Quest Resource Holding Corporation is based in Frisco, Texas. “

QRHC has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Quest Resource from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Quest Resource from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

QRHC opened at $6.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.56. Quest Resource has a 1 year low of $1.79 and a 1 year high of $7.72. The stock has a market cap of $118.45 million, a P/E ratio of 78.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.41.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.61 million. Quest Resource had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 3.01%. Equities analysts expect that Quest Resource will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QRHC. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Quest Resource by 89.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 12,538 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Quest Resource by 10.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 412,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 38,059 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Quest Resource during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Resource in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 61.1% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 225,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 85,500 shares during the period. 33.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quest Resource Company Profile

Quest Resource Holding Corp. engages in the provision of reuse, recycling, and disposal services. It focuses on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, food chain, and other retailers; automotive repair, maintenance, and tire operations; truck and bus fleet operators; manufacturing plants; multi-family and commercial properties; and construction and demolition projects.

