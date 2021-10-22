Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 200,000 Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCU)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Data Knights Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Data Knights Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Data Knights Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,033,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Data Knights Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,033,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Data Knights Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,339,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKDCU opened at $10.46 on Friday. Data Knights Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $11.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.46.

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on a business focus on the data centers and internet technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chessington, the United Kingdom.

