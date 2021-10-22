Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Buys 62,402 Shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,402 shares during the quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V were worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HCIC. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the first quarter worth about $33,489,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the second quarter worth about $34,531,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the first quarter worth about $10,076,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the second quarter worth about $9,161,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the second quarter worth about $7,660,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCIC stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.94.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. V and changed its name to Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in November 2020. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

