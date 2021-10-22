Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Invests $3.71 Million in Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURC)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 374,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Aurora Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $991,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aurora Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,072,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Aurora Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $745,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Aurora Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,908,000. Finally, Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aurora Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AURC opened at $9.99 on Friday. Aurora Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $11.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.95.

Aurora Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and media companies in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

