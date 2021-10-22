Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 306,707 TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 306,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,039,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TCV Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. III Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of TCV Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of TCV Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCV Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TCV Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TCVA opened at $9.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.82. TCV Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.80.

TCV Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

