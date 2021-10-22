Raymond James Analysts Give Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) a C$41.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$41.00 price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.41 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LIF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$42.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$50.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$50.00 to C$41.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$42.17.

Get Labrador Iron Ore Royalty alerts:

Shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty stock opened at C$36.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$40.60 and a 200 day moving average of C$43.22. The firm has a market cap of C$2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 1 year low of C$23.47 and a 1 year high of C$50.45.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.78 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$79.23 million for the quarter.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.