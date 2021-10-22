Raymond James Analysts Give Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) a C$1.10 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$1.10 price objective on Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of WHN opened at C$0.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$55.53 million and a PE ratio of -22.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.58. Westhaven Gold has a one year low of C$0.39 and a one year high of C$0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 11.19 and a quick ratio of 11.19.

Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Analysts expect that Westhaven Gold will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Westhaven Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns 100% interest in four properties, including the Shovelnose, Prospect Valley, Skoonka Creek, and Skoonka North gold projects covering approximately 37,000 hectares located in British Columbia.

