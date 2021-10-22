Raymond James Boosts Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Price Target to $60.00

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 16.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HWC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

HWC opened at $51.29 on Wednesday. Hancock Whitney has a fifty-two week low of $21.33 and a fifty-two week high of $52.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.87 and a 200-day moving average of $45.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.69.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 27.84%. The company had revenue of $330.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after buying an additional 8,104 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after buying an additional 10,370 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,596,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,086,000 after acquiring an additional 119,642 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $877,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,611,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

