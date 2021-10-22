Raymond James Comments on Barrick Gold Corp’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) – Equities researchers at Raymond James boosted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Barrick Gold in a report released on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the gold and copper producer will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.29. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.50 target price on the stock.

GOLD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial downgraded Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Barrick Gold in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.71.

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $19.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $29.60. The company has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.27.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Goodman Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 8.3% in the third quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 394,760 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $7,125,000 after acquiring an additional 30,222 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.8% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 85,556 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Barrick Gold by 30.2% during the third quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 176,251 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $3,181,000 after buying an additional 40,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC increased its position in Barrick Gold by 15.9% during the third quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.30%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

