Raymond James Increases Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Price Target to C$7.00

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from C$4.75 to C$7.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Obsidian Energy from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of OBE opened at C$4.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$351.81 million and a PE ratio of 1.02. Obsidian Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.36 and a 1 year high of C$5.15.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$101.00 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Obsidian Energy will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

