Raymond James Increases Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target to $262.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $250.00 to $262.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on UNP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.42.

NYSE:UNP opened at $231.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $213.58 and a 200-day moving average of $218.93. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $171.50 and a 1 year high of $232.09.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UNP. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

