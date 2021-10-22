Raymond James Raises Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Price Target to $45.00

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the natural resource company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 19.81% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.06.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.56. The stock had a trading volume of 905,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,682,506. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.91. The company has a market capitalization of $55.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Freeport-McMoRan has a fifty-two week low of $16.68 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 250.0% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 63.5% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth $26,000. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.