Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $16.52

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.52 and last traded at $16.76, with a volume of 23839 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.36.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RXRX. Zacks Investment Research raised Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 21.92 and a quick ratio of 21.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.05.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXRX. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $676,017,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,839,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,934,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,822,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,724,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

