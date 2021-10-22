ReddCoin Trading 15.4% Higher Over Last Week (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $86.61 million and $109,182.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,467.63 or 0.99946326 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.40 or 0.00055927 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $197.17 or 0.00320599 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $316.76 or 0.00515058 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $123.59 or 0.00200957 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00010650 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001509 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002167 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000974 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

