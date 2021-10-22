REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.87 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) to post earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for REGENXBIO’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($1.51). REGENXBIO posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 478.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that REGENXBIO will report full year earnings of ($2.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.20) to $5.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.39) to ($2.04). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover REGENXBIO.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.28). REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 90.05%. The firm had revenue of $22.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.91) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on REGENXBIO from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, REGENXBIO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.63.

In other news, Director Allan M. Fox sold 48,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $2,172,414.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total value of $63,285.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 10.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in REGENXBIO in the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 1,067.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 21,611 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 15.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 16.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 40,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RGNX traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.22. The stock had a trading volume of 13,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,279. REGENXBIO has a 12 month low of $27.02 and a 12 month high of $50.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.76.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on REGENXBIO (RGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.