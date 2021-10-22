Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Acquires 73 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

In related news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total value of $97,363.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total value of $786,693.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,688 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,616.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,836 shares of company stock worth $981,579. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VRSK opened at $213.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.79 and a 12 month high of $213.63. The company has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $747.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.00.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.