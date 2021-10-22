Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Decreases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 22,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. KWB Wealth grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 18,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $158.06 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $105.95 and a 12 month high of $158.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.99 and its 200 day moving average is $151.23.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

