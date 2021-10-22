Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Grows Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 767.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 331.5% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. 13.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.26. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $8.14. The company has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.20, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 62.88% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sirius XM declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 214,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $1,422,955.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SIRI shares. Barclays raised Sirius XM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.33.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

