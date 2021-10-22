Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Purchases Shares of 3,564 Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 8,945.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SEE. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.13.

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $59.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Sealed Air Co. has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $62.04.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 519.84%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

