Relx (NYSE:RELX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Relx (NYSE:RELX)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on RELX. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.
Relx stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.04. The company had a trading volume of 44,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,367. The firm has a market cap of $60.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Relx has a one year low of $19.52 and a one year high of $31.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.97 and a 200 day moving average of $28.15.
About Relx
RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.
Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?
Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.