Relx (NYSE:RELX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Relx (NYSE:RELX)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on RELX. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Relx stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.04. The company had a trading volume of 44,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,367. The firm has a market cap of $60.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Relx has a one year low of $19.52 and a one year high of $31.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.97 and a 200 day moving average of $28.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RELX. FMR LLC increased its stake in Relx by 10.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Relx in the first quarter valued at $241,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Relx in the third quarter valued at $1,754,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 28.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 7,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 5.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 327,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,249,000 after buying an additional 18,243 shares during the last quarter. 5.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Relx

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

