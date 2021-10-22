Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires New Shares in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,838,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,048,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.47% of NiSource as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in NiSource during the second quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NI stock opened at $24.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.81. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.09 and a 1 year high of $26.60.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The company had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 11.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In related news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $507,488.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,747,687.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

