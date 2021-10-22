Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 333.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 981,479 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 754,853 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.11% of Koninklijke Philips worth $48,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 87.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter valued at $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America cut Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Friday, September 10th. ING Group upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of PHG stock opened at $47.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.80. Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of $42.47 and a 52-week high of $61.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.10). Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Koninklijke Philips’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

