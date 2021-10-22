Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $49.46 Million Holdings in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,192,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.97% of Gladstone Commercial worth $49,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOD. UBS Group AG raised its position in Gladstone Commercial by 47.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 6,501 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Gladstone Commercial by 6.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 710,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,905,000 after acquiring an additional 41,731 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Gladstone Commercial by 192.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 57,107 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Gladstone Commercial by 6.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in Gladstone Commercial by 353.1% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 184,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 143,779 shares in the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Aegis increased their price objective on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

NASDAQ:GOOD opened at $21.89 on Friday. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 52 week low of $15.78 and a 52 week high of $23.49. The firm has a market cap of $804.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 6.58.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $33.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.1253 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.54%.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

