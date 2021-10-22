Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $51.69 Million in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 163,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,688,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 263,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 608.8% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 572,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,179,000 after purchasing an additional 491,655 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 44,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,899,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

In other news, CAO Nathan Mark Gronberg sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.89, for a total value of $60,180.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.77, for a total value of $335,175.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,186 shares of company stock worth $2,826,789. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

MTN opened at $346.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $315.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.28 and a beta of 1.31. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.34 and a 12-month high of $353.90.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($3.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.53) by $0.04. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.82) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 164.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.34%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTN. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $360.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.92.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

Read More: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.