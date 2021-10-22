Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 58,824 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448,125 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 58,824 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Autoliv worth $43,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Autoliv during the first quarter valued at approximately $544,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Autoliv during the second quarter valued at approximately $460,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Autoliv by 17.0% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 90,970 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP grew its stake in Autoliv by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 423,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,352,000 after buying an additional 223,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Autoliv by 229.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 172,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,989,000 after buying an additional 119,964 shares in the last quarter. 36.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Autoliv alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Autoliv from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Autoliv from $117.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.63.

NYSE:ALV opened at $95.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.93 and a 200 day moving average of $96.07. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.53 and a 52 week high of $108.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.73%.

In related news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $123,798.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,093.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV).

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.