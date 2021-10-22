ReNeuron Group (LON:RENE) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $114.18

ReNeuron Group plc (LON:RENE)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 114.18 ($1.49) and traded as low as GBX 110.45 ($1.44). ReNeuron Group shares last traded at GBX 114 ($1.49), with a volume of 342,779 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £66.96 million and a P/E ratio of -3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 102.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 114.18.

In other news, insider Barbara Staehelin acquired 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 115 ($1.50) per share, for a total transaction of £49,450 ($64,606.74).

ReNeuron Group plc develops and sells cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of CTX stem cell therapy candidate that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for stroke disability; and human retinal progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for treating retinitis pigmentosa, a blindness-causing disease.

