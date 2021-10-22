Renishaw plc (LON:RSW) to Issue Dividend of GBX 52

Renishaw plc (LON:RSW) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 52 ($0.68) per share on Monday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Renishaw’s previous dividend of $14.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
RSW stock opened at GBX 5,025 ($65.65) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5,093.76 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5,419.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The company has a market cap of £3.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 80.13. Renishaw has a twelve month low of GBX 4,316 ($56.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 7,025 ($91.78).
In related news, insider Allen Roberts sold 1,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,110 ($66.76), for a total value of £70,313.60 ($91,865.17).
About Renishaw
Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.
