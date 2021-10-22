Renishaw plc (LON:RSW) to Issue Dividend of GBX 52

Renishaw plc (LON:RSW) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 52 ($0.68) per share on Monday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Renishaw’s previous dividend of $14.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

RSW stock opened at GBX 5,025 ($65.65) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5,093.76 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5,419.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The company has a market cap of £3.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 80.13. Renishaw has a twelve month low of GBX 4,316 ($56.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 7,025 ($91.78).

In related news, insider Allen Roberts sold 1,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,110 ($66.76), for a total value of £70,313.60 ($91,865.17).

Separately, Barclays cut their price target on Renishaw from GBX 5,185 ($67.74) to GBX 4,695 ($61.34) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

About Renishaw

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

