Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Shares Purchased by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 6.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 125,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $6,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 85,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 18,624 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rent-A-Center by 39.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,682,000 after purchasing an additional 332,452 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Rent-A-Center by 12.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,104,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,708,000 after acquiring an additional 124,129 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Rent-A-Center by 25.1% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 1st quarter worth $611,000. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Shares of Rent-A-Center stock opened at $56.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.16 and a 200-day moving average of $58.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.57. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $67.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 6.13%. Rent-A-Center’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.13%.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII).

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.