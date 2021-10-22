Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 610 ($7.97) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RTO. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 620 ($8.10) to GBX 645 ($8.43) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 625 ($8.17) to GBX 645 ($8.43) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 585 ($7.64) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 607.43 ($7.94).

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

RTO stock opened at GBX 593.80 ($7.76) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Rentokil Initial has a one year low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a one year high of GBX 619.80 ($8.10). The stock has a market cap of £11.04 billion and a PE ratio of 43.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 584.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 857.69.

In related news, insider Stuart Ingall- Tombs sold 8,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 583 ($7.62), for a total transaction of £50,767.64 ($66,328.25). Also, insider Andy M. Ransom sold 77,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 560 ($7.32), for a total transaction of £431,603.20 ($563,892.34).

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.