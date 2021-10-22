Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Allakos Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Allakos in a research report issued on Monday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Cheng expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.77) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Allakos’ FY2022 earnings at ($6.47) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen started coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.53 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.42.

Shares of ALLK stock opened at $103.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.05 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.21 and its 200 day moving average is $95.37. Allakos has a 52-week low of $75.41 and a 52-week high of $157.98.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.01).

In other Allakos news, Director Steven P. James sold 4,000 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLK. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos during the first quarter worth $62,837,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Allakos by 25.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,117,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,433,000 after buying an additional 225,146 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allakos by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,417,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,747,000 after buying an additional 130,995 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Allakos by 106.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 247,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,112,000 after buying an additional 127,400 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos during the second quarter worth $9,254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

