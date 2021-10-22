Research Analysts Offer Predictions for KKR & Co. Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:KKR)

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.79. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.69 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KKR. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.20.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $73.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.65 and a fifty-two week high of $73.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.62. The company has a market capitalization of $42.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.38.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 54.36%. The company had revenue of $739.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. KKR & Co. Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,073,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $368,185,396.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3,655.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter worth about $497,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 64.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,173 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 5,574 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 50.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,256 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.7% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

