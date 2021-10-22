Research Analysts Offer Predictions for PacWest Bancorp’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, October 19th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $5.02 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.94. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $327.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.04 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 39.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Financial upgraded PacWest Bancorp to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.27.

Shares of PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $47.20 on Wednesday. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.78 and a 12-month high of $48.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.57 and its 200-day moving average is $42.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

