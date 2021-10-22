Research Analysts Offer Predictions for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $61.03 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $52.66. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $12.48 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $9.81 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $9.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $10.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $11.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $41.50 EPS.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.19.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $407.59 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $185.52 and a 1-year high of $420.76. The company has a market cap of $137.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $399.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $375.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,048,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,747,586,000 after buying an additional 1,559,063 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,429,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,681,179,000 after purchasing an additional 744,924 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,446,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,643,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,382,952,000 after purchasing an additional 441,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,890,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $705,125,000 after purchasing an additional 369,300 shares during the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.36%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

