Research Analysts Offer Predictions for The Southern Company’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SO)

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for The Southern in a research note issued on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.16. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for The Southern’s FY2021 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%.

SO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Guggenheim upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on The Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.31.

NYSE SO opened at $64.16 on Thursday. The Southern has a fifty-two week low of $56.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Southern by 530.3% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Southern by 40.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $167,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,976,683.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $452,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,830.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,747 shares of company stock worth $5,969,659. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The Southern’s payout ratio is 81.23%.

About The Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

