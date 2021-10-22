Research Analysts Set Expectations for Slate Office REIT’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:SOT)

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) – National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Slate Office REIT in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter.
Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.07).
