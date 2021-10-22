Research Analysts Set Expectations for Slate Office REIT’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:SOT)

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) – National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Slate Office REIT in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter.

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.07).

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

