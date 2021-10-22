Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Cloudflare (NET)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Cloudflare (NYSE: NET):

10/19/2021 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $135.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/18/2021 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $105.00 to $140.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/11/2021 – Cloudflare was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $141.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $125.00.

10/4/2021 – Cloudflare is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock.

9/29/2021 – Cloudflare was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Cloudflare Inc. provides platform protects and accelerates any Internet application online without adding hardware, installing software or changing a line of code. It operates principally in Austin, TX, Champaign, IL, New York, San Jose, Washington, D.C., Lisbon, London, Munich, Beijing, Singapore, and Sydney. Cloudflare Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

9/29/2021 – Cloudflare is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.

9/24/2021 – Cloudflare was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

9/1/2021 – Cloudflare was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cloudflare Inc. provides platform protects and accelerates any Internet application online without adding hardware, installing software or changing a line of code. It operates principally in Austin, TX, Champaign, IL, New York, San Jose, Washington, D.C., Lisbon, London, Munich, Beijing, Singapore, and Sydney. Cloudflare Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

NYSE:NET traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $179.68. 159,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,936,183. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.76. The company has a market cap of $56.14 billion, a PE ratio of -399.28 and a beta of 0.03. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.54 and a 12-month high of $183.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Get Cloudflare Inc alerts:

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.22 million. Analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.91, for a total value of $5,945,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total transaction of $2,375,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 779,405 shares of company stock valued at $101,527,820. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NET. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Cloudflare by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 30,267,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,479,000 after purchasing an additional 271,966 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cloudflare by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,771,000 after purchasing an additional 15,680,274 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cloudflare by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,371,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,373 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Cloudflare by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,858,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,593,000 after purchasing an additional 15,471 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Cloudflare by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,539,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,760,000 after purchasing an additional 69,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.