ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Receives $246.38 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $246.38.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RMD shares. downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. CLSA upgraded ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ResMed from $223.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 10,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.73, for a total value of $3,024,653.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,979 shares in the company, valued at $26,758,433.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.77, for a total transaction of $2,046,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,410 shares of company stock valued at $14,356,393. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 1.3% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,106,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,244,838,000 after purchasing an additional 116,399 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in ResMed by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,199,556 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,528,315,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of ResMed by 1.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,209,646 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,037,761,000 after acquiring an additional 51,363 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of ResMed by 4.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,240,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $798,746,000 after acquiring an additional 139,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ResMed by 10.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,865,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $704,633,000 after acquiring an additional 270,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RMD opened at $263.04 on Friday. ResMed has a one year low of $177.70 and a one year high of $301.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $277.31 and a 200 day moving average of $243.39. The company has a market capitalization of $38.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.19, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.73.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $876.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ResMed will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.52%.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

