ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $246.38.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ResMed from $223.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. CLSA raised ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.16, for a total transaction of $434,441.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,215,861.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 10,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.73, for a total value of $3,024,653.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,758,433.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,410 shares of company stock valued at $14,356,393 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in ResMed by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ResMed by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the second quarter worth about $62,000. 65.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RMD opened at $263.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $277.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.39. The stock has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a PE ratio of 81.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30. ResMed has a twelve month low of $177.70 and a twelve month high of $301.34.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $876.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.10 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 28.03%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ResMed will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.52%.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

