Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Lowered to “Neutral” at CIBC

CIBC downgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $15.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Scotiabank raised shares of Resolute Forest Products from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.00.

RFP opened at $13.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.94 and a 200-day moving average of $12.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Resolute Forest Products has a 1-year low of $4.36 and a 1-year high of $17.65.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.72. Resolute Forest Products had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 42.45%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RFP. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 9.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 116.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 4.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 2.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its position in Resolute Forest Products by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 4,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, Specialty Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

