Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROIC. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 582.4% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 92,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 79,200 shares in the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.3% during the first quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,568,000 after buying an additional 26,407 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 57.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 457,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,262,000 after buying an additional 166,900 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the first quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 22.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

ROIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

ROIC opened at $18.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.32, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.53. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $18.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.64.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 13.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 41.90%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

